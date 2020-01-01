 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Brandywine Pre-roll 2.5g 5-Pack

Brandywine Pre-roll 2.5g 5-Pack

by High End Farms

Write a review
High End Farms Cannabis Pre-rolls Brandywine Pre-roll 2.5g 5-Pack

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Classic berry wine taste and an exotic small create a euphoric and calming high

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Brandywine

Brandywine

Brandywine by Dungeons Vault Genetics is a pleasant indica strain with a calming buzz. Created by crossing Pink Champagne and Grandpa’s Breath, Brandywine emits a delicate tea aroma with notes of hops and Chardonnay grapes. The effects are reminiscent of Granddaddy Purple, with relaxing physical attributes that dismiss stress without being overly sedative. Anticipate squinted eyes and a touch of appetite stimulation as well. Enjoy this strain in smaller, controlled doses to maximize its medical benefits. Brandywine won 1st Place Indica at the 2017 Dope Awards in Seattle, WA. 

About this brand

High End Farms Logo
Located in Bellingham