White Cream Pre-Roll 1g
by Harvest
1 piece
$7.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
The white brings frosty beauty to the famed "Joe Romulan" making a very sedative Indica
Be the first to review this product.
White Romulan, a combination of Romulan and The White, is a balanced hybrid bred by OG Raskal Genetics. A strong spiced aroma accompanies the pungent mix of earthy fruit flavors. The effects are surprisingly energetic but will eventually give way to the deep body relaxing properties typical of indica genetics. White Romulan is a good strain to help stimulate your appetite or relieve stress after a hard day’s work.