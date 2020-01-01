 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  5. White Romulan Pre-roll 1g 2-Pack

White Romulan Pre-roll 1g 2-Pack

by High End Farms

The white brings frosty beauty to the famed "Joe Romulan" making a very sedative Indica

White Romulan

White Romulan, a combination of Romulan and The White, is a balanced hybrid bred by OG Raskal Genetics. A strong spiced aroma accompanies the pungent mix of earthy fruit flavors. The effects are surprisingly energetic but will eventually give way to the deep body relaxing properties typical of indica genetics. White Romulan is a good strain to help stimulate your appetite or relieve stress after a hard day’s work.

About this brand

Located in Bellingham