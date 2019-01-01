 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Voice Over & Audio Production

by High End Voice Over

High End Voice Over specializes in articulate, friendly & positive messaging for all fronts in the cannabis & hemp industries. Offering services for eLearning companies and Medical labs [in addition to retail & political commercials], we provide talent, production, casting and copywriting for any member of our industry seeking to stronger growth and better consumer connections.

A Voice-over service dedicated to elevating & promoting responsible cannabis health in all forms.