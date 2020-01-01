 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Blue Sugar Cookies Pre-Roll 1g

Blue Sugar Cookies Pre-Roll 1g

by High Five Farms

Write a review
High Five Farms Cannabis Pre-rolls Blue Sugar Cookies Pre-Roll 1g

About this product

Blue Sugar Cookies is a hybrid created through crossing the insanely delicious Blueberry (indica) X Sugar Cookies (hybrid) strains. With a super potent 24% average THC level and an addictive flavor, Blue Sugar Cookies is one treat that you’ll want to indulge in again and again and again. Blue Sugar Cookies has a sweet nutty flavor with a pungent berry kush taste and hints of sweet smooth earth upon exhale. The aroma is very pungent and aromatic with a kushy earthy overtone with an almost skunky nutty scent accented by sweet berries that’s released as the nugs are broken apart and burned. Blue Sugar Cookies buds have lumpy dense forest green nugs with bright blue undertones, light amber hairs, and a frosty thick coating of tiny milky crystal trichomes. The Blue Sugar Cookies high is just as amazing as its taste, with dreamy uplifted effects that are perfect for giving you a burst of energy when you need it during the day. The high starts with a cerebral onset that bursts into your mind with an influx of energy and a feeling of complete relaxation. This state can prove to be overwhelming to some users, making Blue Sugar Cookies one to avoid if you suffer from even the slightest hint of anxiety.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

High Five Farms Logo
High Five Farms specializes in all natural cannabis products for the discerning connoisseur. With over 30 years of cultivation experience, we are your trusted source for high quality, sun grown cannabis. Our sun grown production facility is located in the heart of Washington’s wine and hops country. We bring out the best of this plant with the help of the sunniest climate in the region, pure fresh water, and our proprietary blend of organic and all natural soil amendments. We strongly believe (and our test results prove) that when done properly, sun grown cannabis is a superior product to indoor cultivation. Sun grown cannabis is healthier for the consumer as well as the environment, and High Five Farms continually seeks to lower its carbon footprint through sustainable cultivation practices. We are I-502 licensed for production and processing cannabis in Washington state, producing some of the highest quality strains available on the recreational market.