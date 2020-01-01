 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
High Five Farms

Originally hailing from Colorado, this Delta9 Labs hybrid is a cross between OG Kush and Strawberry Diesel. Bruce Banner has a sweet, citrus flavor with an energizing and potent high.

Bruce Banner might be best known as the alter-ego of comic book hero The Incredible Hulk, but maybe he wouldn’t be such a stressed out ball of anger if he just had some of his namesake strain. This green monster also has hidden strength and features dense nugs that pack the power of very high THC content. It’s a powerful strain whose effects come on quickly and strong and then tend to settle into a euphoric and creative buzz. The effects of this strain are most evident and linger mostly in the head, but it may also provide body relaxation that make it an appropriate daytime bud for some. Dark Horse Genetics bred this strain from OG Kush and Strawberry Diesel, and its heritage can be found in its diesel aroma with sweet undertones. Plants flower at 8 to 10 weeks. This strain does have three main phenotypes, one of which is Bruce Banner #3.

High Five Farms specializes in all natural cannabis products for the discerning connoisseur. With over 30 years of cultivation experience, we are your trusted source for high quality, sun grown cannabis. Our sun grown production facility is located in the heart of Washington’s wine and hops country. We bring out the best of this plant with the help of the sunniest climate in the region, pure fresh water, and our proprietary blend of organic and all natural soil amendments. We strongly believe (and our test results prove) that when done properly, sun grown cannabis is a superior product to indoor cultivation. Sun grown cannabis is healthier for the consumer as well as the environment, and High Five Farms continually seeks to lower its carbon footprint through sustainable cultivation practices. We are I-502 licensed for production and processing cannabis in Washington state, producing some of the highest quality strains available on the recreational market.