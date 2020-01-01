 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
DJ Short Blueberry

by High Five Farms

High Five Farms Cannabis Flower DJ Short Blueberry

DJ Short Blueberry by High Five Farms

DJ Short Blueberry

DJ Short Blueberry

DJ Short Blueberry
Terpenes
  Myrcene
  Caryophyllene
  Pinene

DJ Short Blueberry is a living legend. This is, was, and forever will be the west coast Blueberry varietal. The strain is sought-after and has been spliced into many different hybridized strains. DSBs genetics stem from DJ Short’s travels through Central America and Southeast Asia, where he gathered robust landrace genetics that would later blossom into some of the most revered cannabis strains on the planet. Finding a true cut of DSB is harder than it sounds, but if you do, savor it: You will be igniting a piece of cannabis history. Expect beautiful sedative effects that are second only to the incredible berry flavor of this flower. 

High Five Farms specializes in all natural cannabis products for the discerning connoisseur. With over 30 years of cultivation experience, we are your trusted source for high quality, sun grown cannabis. Our sun grown production facility is located in the heart of Washington’s wine and hops country. We bring out the best of this plant with the help of the sunniest climate in the region, pure fresh water, and our proprietary blend of organic and all natural soil amendments. We strongly believe (and our test results prove) that when done properly, sun grown cannabis is a superior product to indoor cultivation. Sun grown cannabis is healthier for the consumer as well as the environment, and High Five Farms continually seeks to lower its carbon footprint through sustainable cultivation practices. We are I-502 licensed for production and processing cannabis in Washington state, producing some of the highest quality strains available on the recreational market.