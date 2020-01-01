White Cream Pre-Roll 1g
by Harvest
1 piece
$7.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Hammerhead Pre-roll 1g by High Five Farms
Hammerhead is a pungent indica-dominant strain that develops dense, trichome-coated buds with a small boost of CBD. These physical attributes speak to the strain’s White Rhino and Medicine Man genetics, which also lend Hammerhead effects of sleep-inducing, full-body relaxation. Its buds are dense and deep green with a showing of light amber hairs. Hammerhead exhibits notes of fruit, honey, and pungent dankness, making it as appetizing as it is effective.