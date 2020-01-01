White Cream Pre-Roll 1g
Malawi OG is a cross of Chunky Cherry Malawi (which is a 70% indica/30% sativa cross of Cherry Malawi x Deep Chunk) with the classic indica strain Purple OG Kush.
Malawi is a pure sativa strain that comes from the Salima region of Malawi in southeast Africa. This strain has an extremely long flowering time, sometimes up to 120 days. Always worth the wait, Malawi produces long and resin-coated buds, a great smoke for any occasion.