Pineapple Diesel

by High Five Farms

Pineapple Diesel

About this product

Pineapple Diesel by High Five Farms

Mkultrakush97

38 years. New favorite. Amazing takes me back.

About this strain

A beloved choice for sativa connoisseurs, Pineapple Diesel can be succinctly defined as a psychoactive lift. A cross between hybrid Pineapple and sativa Sour Diesel, this is a social strain that provides powerful but clear cerebral effects. The aroma is equally diverse, with a citrus and diesel dual pungency. This energetic flower is optimal for daytime use and is an excellent choice for stress relief.

About this brand

High Five Farms specializes in all natural cannabis products for the discerning connoisseur. With over 30 years of cultivation experience, we are your trusted source for high quality, sun grown cannabis. Our sun grown production facility is located in the heart of Washington's wine and hops country. We bring out the best of this plant with the help of the sunniest climate in the region, pure fresh water, and our proprietary blend of organic and all natural soil amendments. We strongly believe (and our test results prove) that when done properly, sun grown cannabis is a superior product to indoor cultivation. Sun grown cannabis is healthier for the consumer as well as the environment, and High Five Farms continually seeks to lower its carbon footprint through sustainable cultivation practices. We are I-502 licensed for production and processing cannabis in Washington state, producing some of the highest quality strains available on the recreational market.