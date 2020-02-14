Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$17.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Pineapple Diesel by High Five Farms
on February 14th, 2020
38 years. New favorite. Amazing takes me back.
on February 6th, 2020
Exxxtraaa nice, I love this strain.
A beloved choice for sativa connoisseurs, Pineapple Diesel can be succinctly defined as a psychoactive lift. A cross between hybrid Pineapple and sativa Sour Diesel, this is a social strain that provides powerful but clear cerebral effects. The aroma is equally diverse, with a citrus and diesel dual pungency. This energetic flower is optimal for daytime use and is an excellent choice for stress relief.