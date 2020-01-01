 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Pink Lemonade Pre-roll 1g

by High Five Farms

About this product

Pink Lemonade is an indica dominant hybrid (80% indica/20% sativa) strain created through crossing Purple Kush X Lemon Skunk X an unknown strain. Even with the secrecy about its exact heritage, Pink Lemonade is one tasty bud that’s a favorite of indica lovers all over. Pink Lemonade has a flavor that’s just like its name suggests – sweet sugary fruits accented by lemon candy and a touch of mild earth. The aroma is of sour earth accented by sharp citrus and a touch of berry fruitiness. The Pink Lemonade high is just as amazing as its flavor, with uplifting effects that are surprisingly cerebral given its indica dominance. The high starts with an energetic boost that leaves you feeling euphoric and slightly focused, although easily distracted at times. As your mood builds, you energy may begin to wane, lulling you into a lazy introspective state filled with dreamy visions and a heightened sense of creativity. With these effects and its high 17-22% THC level, Pink Lemonade is said to be perfect for treating conditions such as chronic fatigue, headaches or migraines, and chronic stress. Pink Lemonade buds have bright light minty green spade-shaped nugs with light orange hairs and a thick blanket of frosty golden colored crystals.

About this strain

Pink Lemonade

Terpenes
  1. Ocimene
  2. Pinene
  3. Myrcene

Pink Lemonade is a tart sativa-dominant hybrid that adheres to its namesake in flavor and smell. This strain smells of fruity, mentholated tea and screams tart lemons and grapefruit on the exhale. The bud is coated in a generous layer of trichomes atop jade foliage and bronze pistils. Pink Lemonade instantly puts the mind into a haze and settles over the body with calming warmth. This all-day strain is ideal for consumers seeking a functional option to take the edge off repetitive tasks, stress, and depression.   

About this brand

High Five Farms specializes in all natural cannabis products for the discerning connoisseur. With over 30 years of cultivation experience, we are your trusted source for high quality, sun grown cannabis. Our sun grown production facility is located in the heart of Washington’s wine and hops country. We bring out the best of this plant with the help of the sunniest climate in the region, pure fresh water, and our proprietary blend of organic and all natural soil amendments. We strongly believe (and our test results prove) that when done properly, sun grown cannabis is a superior product to indoor cultivation. Sun grown cannabis is healthier for the consumer as well as the environment, and High Five Farms continually seeks to lower its carbon footprint through sustainable cultivation practices. We are I-502 licensed for production and processing cannabis in Washington state, producing some of the highest quality strains available on the recreational market.