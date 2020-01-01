 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Purple Punch Pre-roll 1g

by High Five Farms

High Five Farms Cannabis Pre-rolls Purple Punch Pre-roll 1g

About this product

A potent indica cross between Larry OG and Granddaddy Purple.

About this strain

Purple Punch

Purple Punch
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Pinene

Purple Punch is the sweet and sedating union of two indica-dominant classics. By breeding Larry OG with Granddaddy Purple, the astonishing trichome laden Purple Punch was born, smelling of grape candy, blueberry muffins, and tart Kool-Aid. The potency of this strain gives the consumer a one-two punch to the head and body, initially landing between the eyes and settling down into the limbs. Purple Punch is a delicious dessert strain that is best suited for after dinner. Its effects may help with managing nausea, stress, minor body aches, and sleeplessness.

About this brand

High Five Farms specializes in all natural cannabis products for the discerning connoisseur. With over 30 years of cultivation experience, we are your trusted source for high quality, sun grown cannabis. Our sun grown production facility is located in the heart of Washington’s wine and hops country. We bring out the best of this plant with the help of the sunniest climate in the region, pure fresh water, and our proprietary blend of organic and all natural soil amendments. We strongly believe (and our test results prove) that when done properly, sun grown cannabis is a superior product to indoor cultivation. Sun grown cannabis is healthier for the consumer as well as the environment, and High Five Farms continually seeks to lower its carbon footprint through sustainable cultivation practices. We are I-502 licensed for production and processing cannabis in Washington state, producing some of the highest quality strains available on the recreational market.