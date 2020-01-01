 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Tangie Pre-roll 1g

by High Five Farms

Tangie Pre-roll 1g

About this product

Tangie Pre-roll 1g by High Five Farms

About this strain

Tangie

Terpenes
  Myrcene
  Pinene
  Caryophyllene

Tangie is another fantastic offering from DNA Genetics in Amsterdam that has quickly gained popularity in its home and is spreading elsewhere. This strain is a remake of sorts of the popular version of Tangerine Dream that was sought-after in the 1990s. The genetics on this strain are a cross of California Orange and a Skunk hybrid, and its citrus heritage is the most evident in its refreshing tangerine aroma. As a plant, Tangie grows best outside, producing sticky buds that provide euphoric yet relaxed effects.

About this brand

High Five Farms specializes in all natural cannabis products for the discerning connoisseur. With over 30 years of cultivation experience, we are your trusted source for high quality, sun grown cannabis. Our sun grown production facility is located in the heart of Washington's wine and hops country. We bring out the best of this plant with the help of the sunniest climate in the region, pure fresh water, and our proprietary blend of organic and all natural soil amendments. We strongly believe (and our test results prove) that when done properly, sun grown cannabis is a superior product to indoor cultivation. Sun grown cannabis is healthier for the consumer as well as the environment, and High Five Farms continually seeks to lower its carbon footprint through sustainable cultivation practices. We are I-502 licensed for production and processing cannabis in Washington state, producing some of the highest quality strains available on the recreational market.