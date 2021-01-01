 Loading…

  Aline Kush OG 3.5G Indica Flower
Indica

Aline Kush OG 3.5G Indica Flower

by High Garden

About this product

TASTE + SCENT Spicy, Floral, Tea Pine& Damp Earth SENSATION Happy, Creative, Relaxation Head & Body Buzz WHEN TO USE Nighttime INDICA One Eighth Ounce (3.5 GRAMS)

About this brand

High Garden Logo
The best in premium light deprivation bud direct from Northern California's artisan greenhouses. It's babied from seed to flower by some seriously talented growers, and comes in over 100 crafted strains perfect for sunrise smokers, moonlight tokers and everyone in between. High-end light-dep greenhouse cannabis grown in our own backyard that inspires you to go out and explore nature's backyard.

About this strain

Alien Kush

Alien Kush
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Alien Kush is a potent cross of LVPK and Alien Dawg that originally hails from California, not deep space. It may have you feeling a little spacey, though, as this strain touches down in the brain first, giving active, sometimes-psychedelic effects. The active buzz settles over time into a relaxing body buzz that will dissolve both stress and pain. Alien Kush plants have average yields, but they are hardy, easy-to-grow plants, indoors or out. The light green buds have a covering of red or orange hairs and should be airy. This strain has a piney smell, but the taste is a subtle spiciness that is reminiscent of tea.

