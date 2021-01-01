Aline Kush OG 3.5G Indica Flower
by High GardenWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
TASTE + SCENT Spicy, Floral, Tea Pine& Damp Earth SENSATION Happy, Creative, Relaxation Head & Body Buzz WHEN TO USE Nighttime INDICA One Eighth Ounce (3.5 GRAMS)
About this brand
High Garden
About this strain
Alien Kush
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
Alien Kush is a potent cross of LVPK and Alien Dawg that originally hails from California, not deep space. It may have you feeling a little spacey, though, as this strain touches down in the brain first, giving active, sometimes-psychedelic effects. The active buzz settles over time into a relaxing body buzz that will dissolve both stress and pain. Alien Kush plants have average yields, but they are hardy, easy-to-grow plants, indoors or out. The light green buds have a covering of red or orange hairs and should be airy. This strain has a piney smell, but the taste is a subtle spiciness that is reminiscent of tea.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.