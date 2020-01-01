 Loading…
Hybrid

Animal Cookies 3.5G Indica Flower

by High Garden

Animal Cookies 3.5G Indica Flower

About this product

TASTE + SCENT Nutt & Sweet Hint of Vanilla SENSATION Euphoric Relaxation Uplifting Happiness WHEN TO USE Nighttime 3.5G INDICA Flower

About this strain

Animal Cookies

Terpenes
  Caryophyllene
  Limonene
  Myrcene

Animal Cookies is the child of legendary strains GSC and Fire OG. This clone-only strain flowers in 9-10 weeks and grows dense, frosty green buds tipped with purple. True to its name, Animal Cookies has a sweet, sour aroma with heavy full-body effects that will impress any veteran consumer. This potent medicine might be overkill for mild symptoms, but its ability to obliterate severe pain and insomnia is unprecedented.

 

About this brand

The best in premium light deprivation bud direct from Northern California's artisan greenhouses. It's babied from seed to flower by some seriously talented growers, and comes in over 100 crafted strains perfect for sunrise smokers, moonlight tokers and everyone in between. High-end light-dep greenhouse cannabis grown in our own backyard that inspires you to go out and explore nature's backyard.