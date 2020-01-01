 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
  Animal Mints 3.5G Hybrid Flower
Hybrid

Animal Mints 3.5G Hybrid Flower

by High Garden

Animal Mints 3.5G Hybrid Flower
High Garden Cannabis Flower Animal Mints 3.5G Hybrid Flower
High Garden Cannabis Flower Animal Mints 3.5G Hybrid Flower

About this product

TASTE + SCENT Sweet Fuel Pine Mint Diesel SENSATION Relaxing Body High Euphoric Happiness WHEN TO USE Anytime 3.5G HYBRID Flower

About this strain

Animal Mints

Animal Mints

Animal Mints is a potent indica-dominant strain made by crossing Animal Cookies, GSC, and Blue Power. Animal Mints has a pungent sweet aroma, with a sweet mint flavor that follows on the exhale. This strain promotes a strong body and head high, making it ideal for after work and evening use. Animal Mints have buds that are bright green and brown, with a dusting of frost. This strain is bred by Seed Junky.

About this brand

The best in premium light deprivation bud direct from Northern California's artisan greenhouses. It's babied from seed to flower by some seriously talented growers, and comes in over 100 crafted strains perfect for sunrise smokers, moonlight tokers and everyone in between. High-end light-dep greenhouse cannabis grown in our own backyard that inspires you to go out and explore nature's backyard.