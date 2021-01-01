 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Banana OG 3.5G Indica Flower
Hybrid

Banana OG 3.5G Indica Flower

by High Garden

Write a review
High Garden Cannabis Flower Banana OG 3.5G Indica Flower
High Garden Cannabis Flower Banana OG 3.5G Indica Flower

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

TASTE + SCENT Fruity & Tropical Hints of Banana & Pine SENSATION Euphoric Happiness Relaxing Sleepiness WHEN TO USE Nighttime 3.5G HYBRID Flower

About this brand

High Garden Logo
The best in premium light deprivation bud direct from Northern California's artisan greenhouses. It's babied from seed to flower by some seriously talented growers, and comes in over 100 crafted strains perfect for sunrise smokers, moonlight tokers and everyone in between. High-end light-dep greenhouse cannabis grown in our own backyard that inspires you to go out and explore nature's backyard.

About this strain

Banana OG

Banana OG
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Caryophyllene

Banana OG is an indica-dominant cross of OG Kush and Banana. With a smell and flavor of overripe bananas, this hybrid definitely earns its name. Banana OG has has a reputation as a creeper, leaving those who over-imbibe in a near comatose state before intense hunger and sleepiness set in. Patients treating muscular pain, appetite loss, and insomnia may benefit from Banana OG.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review