  5. Banana Split 3.5G Sativa Flower

Banana Split 3.5G Sativa Flower

by High Garden

High Garden Cannabis Flower Banana Split 3.5G Sativa Flower
High Garden Cannabis Flower Banana Split 3.5G Sativa Flower

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

TASTE + SCENT Fruity Sweet Cream Tropical Citrus SENSATION Uplifting Euphoria Cerebral Energy WHEN TO USE Daytime 3.5G Sativa Flower

About this strain

Banana Split

Banana Split
Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Limonene

Bred by Crockett Farms, Banana Split is a sativa-dominant cross of their famous Tangie and Banana Sherbert. Banana Split offers a clean level-headed high suitable for anyone looking to have a productive day. Growers can expect large buds with oversized frosty colas that host a Tangie-derived citrus aroma alongside sweet flavors from Banana Sherbet. 

 

About this brand

High Garden Logo
The best in premium light deprivation bud direct from Northern California's artisan greenhouses. It's babied from seed to flower by some seriously talented growers, and comes in over 100 crafted strains perfect for sunrise smokers, moonlight tokers and everyone in between. High-end light-dep greenhouse cannabis grown in our own backyard that inspires you to go out and explore nature's backyard.