Hybrid

Biscotti 3.5G Indica Flower

by High Garden

High Garden Cannabis Flower Biscotti 3.5G Indica Flower
About this product

TASTE + SCENT Sugar Cookie & Spice Fruity & Herbal SENSATION Blissful Cerebral Lift Calming Body Relaxation WHEN TO USE Nighttime 3.5G Indica Flower

About this brand

The best in premium light deprivation bud direct from Northern California's artisan greenhouses. It's babied from seed to flower by some seriously talented growers, and comes in over 100 crafted strains perfect for sunrise smokers, moonlight tokers and everyone in between. High-end light-dep greenhouse cannabis grown in our own backyard that inspires you to go out and explore nature's backyard.

About this strain

Biscotti

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Linalool

Biscotti is a potent indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Gelato 25 with Sour Florida OG. This strain produces a cerebral high that leave consumers feeling relaxed, creative, and buzzy from head-to-toe. The effects of Biscotti are known to creep up on consumers, so it's best to take it slow with this strain. In terms of flavor, Biscotti tastes like sweet cookies with undertones of diesel. With a THC level of 21%, medical marijuana patients turn to this strain to relieve symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and depression. According to growers, Biscotti flowers into small, dense buds marked by dark green and purple foliage with bright orange pistils. The striking trichome coverage of this strain gives it top shelf appeal. Biscotti was originally bred by Cookies Farms. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.

