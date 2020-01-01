 Loading…

Hybrid

Black Jack 3.5G Sativa Flower

by High Garden

About this product

TASTE + SCENT Woody & Sweet Hints of Citrus & Pine SENSATION Euphoric Happiness Creative Focus WHEN TO USE Daytime 3.5G Sativa Flower

About this strain

Black Jack

  1. Terpinolene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Ocimene

Bred by Sweet Seeds, Black Jack is a cross of Black Domina and Jack Herer. This strain produces thick buds with huge calyxes that are completely encrusted with trichomes. It has a heavy and flavorful taste and it produces exceptionally long-lasting effects. Because of its high THC levels, Black Jack is popular among medical marijuana patients.

About this brand

The best in premium light deprivation bud direct from Northern California's artisan greenhouses. It's babied from seed to flower by some seriously talented growers, and comes in over 100 crafted strains perfect for sunrise smokers, moonlight tokers and everyone in between. High-end light-dep greenhouse cannabis grown in our own backyard that inspires you to go out and explore nature's backyard.