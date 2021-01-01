 Loading…

Indica

Black Water 3.5G Indica Flower

by High Garden

High Garden Cannabis Flower Black Water 3.5G Indica Flower
TASTE + SCENT Sweet & Nutty Hints of Caramel & Vanilla SENSATION Relaxing Sleepiness Uplifting Euphoria WHEN TO USE Nighttime 3.5G Indica Flower

The best in premium light deprivation bud direct from Northern California's artisan greenhouses. It's babied from seed to flower by some seriously talented growers, and comes in over 100 crafted strains perfect for sunrise smokers, moonlight tokers and everyone in between. High-end light-dep greenhouse cannabis grown in our own backyard that inspires you to go out and explore nature's backyard.

Blackwater

  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Blackwater is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Mendo Purps with San Fernando Valley OG Kush. This strain offers effects that start out mellow but will eventually melt down through your entire body for a classic head-to-toe euphoric high. Blackwater offers a sweet grape aroma that belnds well with subtle undertones of lemon and pine. Medical Marijuana patients use this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with chronic pain, appetite loss, and multiple sclerosis. Blackwater is recommended for late-night consumption as it can cause mental cloudiness and detract from productivity. Growers say this strain has a flowering time of 8-10 weeks and produces moderate yields when grown indoors. This strain won 3rd place in the 2014 Los Angeles Cannabis Cup indica category.

