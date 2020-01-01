 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Chemdawg 3.5G Sativa Flower
Hybrid

Chemdawg 3.5G Sativa Flower

by High Garden

Write a review
High Garden Cannabis Flower Chemdawg 3.5G Sativa Flower
High Garden Cannabis Flower Chemdawg 3.5G Sativa Flower
High Garden Cannabis Flower Chemdawg 3.5G Sativa Flower

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

TASTE + SCENT Earthy Highlights Hints of Fuel SENSATION Creative & Uplifting Cerebral Invigoration WHEN TO USE Daytime 3.5G Sativa Flower

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Chemdawg

Chemdawg
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Chemdog has developed quite the name for itself over the years. Between its mysterious origin, ambiguous genetics, and the plethora of successful crosses the strain has produced, Chemdog has practically secured itself a permanent place in the cannabis hall of fame. The original source of powerhouse strains like Sour Diesel and OG Kush, Chemdog is known for its distinct, diesel-like aroma. Pungent and sharp, you’ll be able to smell this strain from a mile away. 

Cannabis newbies be warned: Chemdog tends to be very potent. Consumers can expect to have a cerebral experience, coupled with a strong heavy-bodied feeling. 

About this brand

High Garden Logo
The best in premium light deprivation bud direct from Northern California's artisan greenhouses. It's babied from seed to flower by some seriously talented growers, and comes in over 100 crafted strains perfect for sunrise smokers, moonlight tokers and everyone in between. High-end light-dep greenhouse cannabis grown in our own backyard that inspires you to go out and explore nature's backyard.