Indica

Cherry Blossom 3.5G Indica Flower

by High Garden

About this product

TASTE + SCENT Sweet Cherry Sweet Aroma SENSATION Mellow Body High Relaxed Sedation WHEN TO USE Nighttime INDICA One Eighth Ounce (3.5 GRAMS)

About this brand

The best in premium light deprivation bud direct from Northern California's artisan greenhouses. It's babied from seed to flower by some seriously talented growers, and comes in over 100 crafted strains perfect for sunrise smokers, moonlight tokers and everyone in between. High-end light-dep greenhouse cannabis grown in our own backyard that inspires you to go out and explore nature's backyard.

About this strain

Cherry Blossom

Terpenes
  1. Pinene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Limonene

Cherry Blossom is a bit of a mystery. Like many strains with origins before legalization, no one is quite sure where its genetics come from, but there is speculation that Berry Blossom and/or Cherry Pie are somewhere in its lineage. As its name suggests, it’s absolutely delicious with a lot of sweetness and berry notes in the smell and flavor. Cherry Blossom is indica-dominant and offers a tremendous amount of THC. This strain will have you glued to the couch in no time at all, so be sure you get to where you want to be before you partake. This is a great strain for people looking for relief from minor aches and to blissfully doze off to sleep in a favorite chair.

