Cherry Pie 3.5G Hybrid Flower

by High Garden

High Garden Cannabis Flower Cherry Pie 3.5G Hybrid Flower
High Garden Cannabis Flower Cherry Pie 3.5G Hybrid Flower

About this product

TASTE + SCENT Fruity & Sweet Hints of Berry & Cherry SENSATION Euphoric Relaxation Creative Happiness WHEN TO USE Anytime 3.5G Hybrid Flower

About this strain

Cherry Pie

Cherry Pie
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Cherry Pie's parents are Granddaddy Purple and Durban Poison. With buds that are dense and full of orange hairs and a touch of purple, this strain smells of sweet and sour cherry pie. The effects have been known to come on in minutes and stick around for a couple hours. 

About this brand

High Garden Logo
The best in premium light deprivation bud direct from Northern California's artisan greenhouses. It's babied from seed to flower by some seriously talented growers, and comes in over 100 crafted strains perfect for sunrise smokers, moonlight tokers and everyone in between. High-end light-dep greenhouse cannabis grown in our own backyard that inspires you to go out and explore nature's backyard.