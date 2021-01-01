Chiesel 3.5G Hybrid Flower
About this product
TASTE + SCENT Herbal & Spicy Stinky Cheese & Diesel SENSATION Euphoric Creativity Buzzing Body High WHEN TO USE Anytime 3.5G Hybrid Flower
About this brand
High Garden
About this strain
Chiesel
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
Big Buddha Cheese and NYC Diesel come together to form the Chiesel cannabis variety. Strong smell is to be expected considering its lineage, and Chiesel provides a euphoric and functional stone. Chiesel has been known to produce a very high yield under optimum conditions.
