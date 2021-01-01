 Loading…

Hybrid

Chiesel 3.5G Hybrid Flower

by High Garden

High Garden Cannabis Flower Chiesel 3.5G Hybrid Flower
About this product

TASTE + SCENT Herbal & Spicy Stinky Cheese & Diesel SENSATION Euphoric Creativity Buzzing Body High WHEN TO USE Anytime 3.5G Hybrid Flower

About this brand

High Garden Logo
The best in premium light deprivation bud direct from Northern California's artisan greenhouses. It's babied from seed to flower by some seriously talented growers, and comes in over 100 crafted strains perfect for sunrise smokers, moonlight tokers and everyone in between. High-end light-dep greenhouse cannabis grown in our own backyard that inspires you to go out and explore nature's backyard.

About this strain

Chiesel

Chiesel
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

Big Buddha Cheese and NYC Diesel come together to form the Chiesel cannabis variety. Strong smell is to be expected considering its lineage, and Chiesel provides a euphoric and functional stone. Chiesel has been known to produce a very high yield under optimum conditions.

