 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Chocolate Thai 3.5G Sativa Flower
Sativa

Chocolate Thai 3.5G Sativa Flower

by High Garden

Write a review
High Garden Cannabis Flower Chocolate Thai 3.5G Sativa Flower
High Garden Cannabis Flower Chocolate Thai 3.5G Sativa Flower

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

TASTE + SCENT Chocolate, Coffee Earthy, Spicy SENSATION Uplifting, Energetic Creative, Cerebral High WHEN TO USE Daytime

About this brand

High Garden Logo
The best in premium light deprivation bud direct from Northern California's artisan greenhouses. It's babied from seed to flower by some seriously talented growers, and comes in over 100 crafted strains perfect for sunrise smokers, moonlight tokers and everyone in between. High-end light-dep greenhouse cannabis grown in our own backyard that inspires you to go out and explore nature's backyard.

About this strain

Chocolate Thai

Chocolate Thai
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

A legendary landrace strain from Thailand, Chocolate Thai first made an appearance in the U.S. sometime in the 1960s as “Thai sticks,” spindly flowers tied to a bamboo stick that were renowned for their potent high. Old school heads remember these buds as slender and airy, medium-to-dark brown in color, and possessing a unique chocolate-coffee aroma. Due to the fact that it was a long-flowering, low-yielding sativa strain that always produced male flowers and seeds and was incredibly difficult to clone and grow, it is most likely that Chocolate Thai no longer exists in its original form. There are several seed lines sold under the name, but these have either been crossbred to provide some stabilizing traits or are of unknown provenance.     

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review