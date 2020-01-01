 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Sativa

Clementine 3.5G Sativa Flower

by High Garden

High Garden Cannabis Flower Clementine 3.5G Sativa Flower

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

TASTE + SCENT Earthy & Sweet Hints of Orange & Lemon SENSATION Uplifting Relaxation Energizing Euphoria WHEN TO USE Daytime 3.5G Sativa Flower

About this strain

Clementine

Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Ocimene
  3. Caryophyllene

Clementine is a energizing sativa-dominant strain that is made by crossing Tangie with Lemon Skunk. This strain is loved for its sweet taste and citrus aroma. Leafly users say Clementine is perfect for a wake and bake or activating your third eye to increase your focus. Clementine has won awards including the best sativa concentrate in 2015.

About this brand

The best in premium light deprivation bud direct from Northern California's artisan greenhouses. It's babied from seed to flower by some seriously talented growers, and comes in over 100 crafted strains perfect for sunrise smokers, moonlight tokers and everyone in between. High-end light-dep greenhouse cannabis grown in our own backyard that inspires you to go out and explore nature's backyard.