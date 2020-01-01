 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Crunch Berry 3.5G Hybrid Flower

by High Garden

Crunch Berry 3.5G Hybrid Flower
High Garden Cannabis Flower Crunch Berry 3.5G Hybrid Flower

About this product

TASTE + SCENT Herbal & Sweet Hints of Berry & Candy SENSATION Relaxing Happiness Creativity WHEN TO USE Anytime 3.5G Hybrid Flower

About this strain

Crunch Berries

Crunch Berries

Bred by Exotic Genetix, Crunch Berries is a cross between DJ Short's famous Blueberry and a male Triple OG. With two famous strains in the mix, Crunch Berries will surely offer something unique. This delicious strain has an OG gassy terpene profile backed by a sweet blueberry influence. Crunch Berries is perfect for a sunny day in the park or a hike in the woods.

About this brand

The best in premium light deprivation bud direct from Northern California's artisan greenhouses. It's babied from seed to flower by some seriously talented growers, and comes in over 100 crafted strains perfect for sunrise smokers, moonlight tokers and everyone in between. High-end light-dep greenhouse cannabis grown in our own backyard that inspires you to go out and explore nature's backyard.