Dream Queen 3.5G Sativa Flower

by High Garden

High Garden Cannabis Flower Dream Queen 3.5G Sativa Flower
TASTE + SCENT Minty Citrus & Herbs Pineapple & Candy SENSATION Dreamy Euphoria Light Body High WHEN TO USE Daytime 3.5G Hybrid Flower

The best in premium light deprivation bud direct from Northern California's artisan greenhouses. It's babied from seed to flower by some seriously talented growers, and comes in over 100 crafted strains perfect for sunrise smokers, moonlight tokers and everyone in between. High-end light-dep greenhouse cannabis grown in our own backyard that inspires you to go out and explore nature's backyard.

Dream Queen

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Ocimene

Dream Queen is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Blue Dream with Space Queen. Dream Queen produces effects that will leave you in a euphoric, dream-like state after just a few puffs. This strain is pungent and reminiscent of pineapple, bubblegum, citrus and menthol. Growers say this strain comes in very frosty, light green buds. This strain will have you sticking your nose back in the jar over and over again to smell its unique aroma.

