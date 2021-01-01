 Loading…

About this product

TASTE + SCENT Spicy Lemon & Pine Hashy & Earthy SENSATION Calm Mind & Body Giggly Lightheartedness WHEN TO USE Nighttime INDICA One Eighth Ounce (3.5 GRAMS)

About this brand

The best in premium light deprivation bud direct from Northern California's artisan greenhouses. It's babied from seed to flower by some seriously talented growers, and comes in over 100 crafted strains perfect for sunrise smokers, moonlight tokers and everyone in between. High-end light-dep greenhouse cannabis grown in our own backyard that inspires you to go out and explore nature's backyard.

About this strain

Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

El Jefe, also known as "Jefe OG," is a potent indica marijuana strain made by crossing Abusive OG and Rare Dankness #1. This strain delivers a powerful and relaxing high that you can feel throughout your mind and body. El Jefe offers an earthy, lemon aroma with undertones of spice. Medical marijuana patients choose El Jefe to help relieve symptoms assocated with insomnia.

