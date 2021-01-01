 Loading…

Sativa

Fruit Punch 3.5G Sativa Flower

by High Garden

High Garden Cannabis Flower Fruit Punch 3.5G Sativa Flower
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

TASTE + SCENT Sweet & Tropical Hints of Berry & Citrus SENSATION Energizing Motivation Uplifting Euphoria WHEN TO USE Daytime 3.5G Sativa Flower

About this brand

The best in premium light deprivation bud direct from Northern California's artisan greenhouses. It's babied from seed to flower by some seriously talented growers, and comes in over 100 crafted strains perfect for sunrise smokers, moonlight tokers and everyone in between. High-end light-dep greenhouse cannabis grown in our own backyard that inspires you to go out and explore nature's backyard.

About this strain

Fruit Punch

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Fruit Punch is a sativa marijuana strain made by crossing Skunk, Haze, and Northern Lights. Named for its swift hit of sweet, fruity, and tropical flavors, this sativa has something to offer in both taste and effect. Fruit Punch charges the mind with creative and social energy, so keep this strain in your stash jar for active days spent with friends or personal hobbies. 

