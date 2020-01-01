 Loading…

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Fruity Pebbles 3.5G Hybrid Flower
Hybrid

Fruity Pebbles 3.5G Hybrid Flower

by High Garden

High Garden Cannabis Flower Fruity Pebbles 3.5G Hybrid Flower
High Garden Cannabis Flower Fruity Pebbles 3.5G Hybrid Flower

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

TASTE + SCENT Tropical Highlights, Citrus & Berry SENSATION Euphoric Relaxation, Creative WHEN TO USE Anytime HYBRID One-Eighth Ounce (3.5 GRAMS)

About this strain

FPOG

FPOG
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Caryophyllene

 FPOG (AKA Fruity Pebbles OG) by Alien Genetics was a limited-time offering from the breeder. This sweet hybrid takes genetics from Green Ribbon, Granddaddy Purple, and Tahoe Alien to create a tropical, berry flavor reminiscent of the cereal. The euphoric effects will keep you happy when you’re stressed and help you catch some sleep when faced with insomnia. Sit back, relax, and pour yourself a bowl of FPOG!

About this brand

High Garden Logo
The best in premium light deprivation bud direct from Northern California's artisan greenhouses. It's babied from seed to flower by some seriously talented growers, and comes in over 100 crafted strains perfect for sunrise smokers, moonlight tokers and everyone in between. High-end light-dep greenhouse cannabis grown in our own backyard that inspires you to go out and explore nature's backyard.