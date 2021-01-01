 Loading…

Godfather OG 3.5G Indica Flower

by High Garden

TASTE + SCENT Fruity & Sweet Hints of Lemon & Pine SENSATION Euphoric Relaxation Strong Body Sedation WHEN TO USE Nighttime 3.5G Indica Flower

The best in premium light deprivation bud direct from Northern California's artisan greenhouses. It's babied from seed to flower by some seriously talented growers, and comes in over 100 crafted strains perfect for sunrise smokers, moonlight tokers and everyone in between. High-end light-dep greenhouse cannabis grown in our own backyard that inspires you to go out and explore nature's backyard.

Godfather OG

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Godfather OG, also known as "Godfather," "The Don of All OG's," and "OG Godfather," is a potent indica marijuana strain made by crossing XXX OG and Alpha OG. The effects of this strain are sedating and relaxing. Godfather OG is the go-to strain for medical marijuana patients looking to relieve symptoms associated with insomnia and pain. This strain features a flavor profile that is spicy and kushy, with undertones of subtle grape. Consumers with a low THC tolerance should only smoke Godfather OG in small doses due to its high THC levels, which hover around 28%. This strain won 1st place for Best Indica at the 2013 Cannabis Cup in Los Angeles. 

