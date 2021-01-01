Gorilla Snacks 3.5G Hybrid Flower
About this product
TASTE + SCENT Sweet & Cheesy Pungent Pine & Herbs SENSATION Unfocused Creativity Relaxed Euphoria WHEN TO USE Anytime 3.5G Hybrid Flower
About this brand
High Garden
About this strain
Gorilla Snacks
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
- Humulene
Gorilla Snacks by Heroes of The Farm is an odoriferous passion project that combines two extremely resinous strains. Its lineage is a mixture of GG4 and Guinness, a Scooby Snacks F3 backcross that took well over a year to develop. This strain naturally creates an abundance of trichomes, giving the plant a stunning appearance. Gorilla Snacks has a strong aroma with pungent notes of pine, herbs, and sweetness. Enjoy Gorilla Snacks when you have some free time, as this strain’s powerful buzz may steer you away from strenuous mental or physical activity.
