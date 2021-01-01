 Loading…

Gorilla Snacks 3.5G Hybrid Flower

by High Garden

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

TASTE + SCENT Sweet & Cheesy Pungent Pine & Herbs SENSATION Unfocused Creativity Relaxed Euphoria WHEN TO USE Anytime 3.5G Hybrid Flower

The best in premium light deprivation bud direct from Northern California's artisan greenhouses. It's babied from seed to flower by some seriously talented growers, and comes in over 100 crafted strains perfect for sunrise smokers, moonlight tokers and everyone in between. High-end light-dep greenhouse cannabis grown in our own backyard that inspires you to go out and explore nature's backyard.

  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Humulene

Gorilla Snacks by Heroes of The Farm is an odoriferous passion project that combines two extremely resinous strains. Its lineage is a mixture of GG4 and Guinness, a Scooby Snacks F3 backcross that took well over a year to develop. This strain naturally creates an abundance of trichomes, giving the plant a stunning appearance. Gorilla Snacks has a strong aroma with pungent notes of pine, herbs, and sweetness. Enjoy Gorilla Snacks when you have some free time, as this strain’s powerful buzz may steer you away from strenuous mental or physical activity.

