Grapefruit 3.5G Sativa Flower
About this product
TASTE + SCENT Sweet & Tangy Citrus Highlights SENSATION Energizing Creativity Euphoric Happiness WHEN TO USE Daytime 3.5G Sativa Flower
About this brand
High Garden
About this strain
Grapefruit
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Pinene
Grapefruit is a potent sativa marijuana strain made through a cross of Cinderella 99. The effects of Grapefruit are energizing and produce feelings of happiness. This strain features a tropical flavor profile and citrus aroma. Medical marijuana patients choose Grapefruit to help relieve symptoms associated with stress, anxiety and migraines.
