Sativa

Grapefruit 3.5G Sativa Flower

by High Garden

High Garden Cannabis Flower Grapefruit 3.5G Sativa Flower
TASTE + SCENT Sweet & Tangy Citrus Highlights SENSATION Energizing Creativity Euphoric Happiness WHEN TO USE Daytime 3.5G Sativa Flower

The best in premium light deprivation bud direct from Northern California's artisan greenhouses. It's babied from seed to flower by some seriously talented growers, and comes in over 100 crafted strains perfect for sunrise smokers, moonlight tokers and everyone in between. High-end light-dep greenhouse cannabis grown in our own backyard that inspires you to go out and explore nature's backyard.

Grapefruit

  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Grapefruit is a potent sativa marijuana strain made through a cross of Cinderella 99. The effects of Grapefruit are energizing and produce feelings of happiness. This strain features a tropical flavor profile and citrus aroma. Medical marijuana patients choose Grapefruit to help relieve symptoms associated with stress, anxiety and migraines.

