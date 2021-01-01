 Loading…

Sativa

Green Crack 3.5G Sativa Flower

by High Garden

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

TASTE + SCENT Sweet & Fruity Hints of Citrus & Pine SENSATION Energizing Focus Euphoric Happiness WHEN TO USE Daytime 3.5G Sativa Flower

About this brand

The best in premium light deprivation bud direct from Northern California's artisan greenhouses. It's babied from seed to flower by some seriously talented growers, and comes in over 100 crafted strains perfect for sunrise smokers, moonlight tokers and everyone in between. High-end light-dep greenhouse cannabis grown in our own backyard that inspires you to go out and explore nature's backyard.

About this strain

Green Crack

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Green Crack, also known as "Green Crush" and "Mango Crack," is a potent sativa marijuana strain made by crossing Skunk #1 with an unknown indica. This strain is beloved by many consumers for its energizing effects. But don’t let the name fool you: this is pure cannabis. Few strains compare to Green Crack’s sharp energy and focus as it induces an invigorating mental buzz that keeps you going throughout the day. With a tangy, fruity flavor redolent of mango, Green Crack is a great daytime strain that may help consumers fight fatigue, stress, and depression. Because the name "Green Crack" perpetuates a negative image of cannabis, some people have taken to calling this strain Cush (with a ‘C’) or Green Cush instead.

