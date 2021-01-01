 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Headband 3.5G Hybrid Flower
Hybrid

Headband 3.5G Hybrid Flower

by High Garden

Write a review
High Garden Cannabis Flower Headband 3.5G Hybrid Flower
High Garden Cannabis Flower Headband 3.5G Hybrid Flower

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

TASTE + SCENT Fruity & Sour Spicy Pine SENSATION Calming Euphoria Creative & Hungry WHEN TO USE Anytime 3.5G Hybrid Flower

About this brand

High Garden Logo
The best in premium light deprivation bud direct from Northern California's artisan greenhouses. It's babied from seed to flower by some seriously talented growers, and comes in over 100 crafted strains perfect for sunrise smokers, moonlight tokers and everyone in between. High-end light-dep greenhouse cannabis grown in our own backyard that inspires you to go out and explore nature's backyard.

About this strain

Headband

Headband
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Headband, also known as simply "HB," is a hybrid marijuana strain and love-child of cannabis’ power couple, OG Kush and Sour Diesel. The smooth, creamy smoke is accented by flavors of lemons and diesel while the long-lasting effects are great for pain relief, helping you to relax, and to combat elevated stress levels. Many report that the effects create a slight pressure around the crown of their head and feels as though they are wearing a headband. The effects have been known to come on slow, so pace yourself with this potent hybrid

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review