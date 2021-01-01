 Loading…

  5. Kali Mist (1 Gram Sativa Pre-Roll)
Sativa

Kali Mist (1 Gram Sativa Pre-Roll)

by High Garden

TASTE & SCENT Tropical Blueberry, Tobacco SENSATION Uplifting Energy Creativity WHEN TO USE Daytime SATIVA

The best in premium light deprivation bud direct from Northern California's artisan greenhouses. It's babied from seed to flower by some seriously talented growers, and comes in over 100 crafted strains perfect for sunrise smokers, moonlight tokers and everyone in between. High-end light-dep greenhouse cannabis grown in our own backyard that inspires you to go out and explore nature's backyard.

Kali Mist

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Kali Mist is known to deliver clear-headed, energetic effects that can verge on psychedelic at times. Despite having an unknown genetic history, Kali Mist is believed to have originated in the 1990s through crossing two sativa-dominant hybrids. This lightweight sativa is a perfect choice for consumers looking to maintain focus and productivity throughout their day.

