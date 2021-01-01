 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Search Leafly

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. King Louis 3.5G Indica Flower
Indica

King Louis 3.5G Indica Flower

by High Garden

Write a review
High Garden Cannabis Flower King Louis 3.5G Indica Flower
High Garden Cannabis Flower King Louis 3.5G Indica Flower

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

TASTE & SCENT Earthy, Hints of Diesel & Pine SENSATION Calm Relaxation, Strong Body Sedation WHEN TO USE Nighttime INDICA

About this brand

High Garden Logo
The best in premium light deprivation bud direct from Northern California's artisan greenhouses. It's babied from seed to flower by some seriously talented growers, and comes in over 100 crafted strains perfect for sunrise smokers, moonlight tokers and everyone in between. High-end light-dep greenhouse cannabis grown in our own backyard that inspires you to go out and explore nature's backyard.

About this strain

King Louis

King Louis
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Caryophyllene

King Louis XIII is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing OG Kush with LA Confidential. It's namesake might be most famous for making wigs on men de rigeur for the French aristocracy, but in Southern California the name will bring to mind a popular indica-dominant strain. This strain announces itself as many people did in the 1600s: by its smell. The difference is this monarch’s odor is one that’s meant to be enjoyed; its dense nugs have an overwhelmingly piney smell with an earthy musk that will have you thinking of your last forest adventure. Because of its OG Kush, heritage Louis XIII has a very similar spicy kush aroma. 

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review