Kushberry 3.5G Indica Flower

by High Garden

High Garden Cannabis Flower Kushberry 3.5G Indica Flower
High Garden Cannabis Flower Kushberry 3.5G Indica Flower

TASTE + SCENT Floral & Aromatic Citrus Earthy & Woody SENSATION Giggly Cerebral Euphoria Delightfully Relaxed WHEN TO USE Nighttime

The best in premium light deprivation bud direct from Northern California's artisan greenhouses. It's babied from seed to flower by some seriously talented growers, and comes in over 100 crafted strains perfect for sunrise smokers, moonlight tokers and everyone in between. High-end light-dep greenhouse cannabis grown in our own backyard that inspires you to go out and explore nature's backyard.

Kushberry

Kushberry

Kushberry is the perfect blend of two West Coast flavors, Blueberry from Oregon and the OG Kush from LA. The exotic flavor doesn’t rival its strength; it is one of DNA Genetics strongest strains. Kushberry is known for relieving painsleeplessness, and appetite loss.

