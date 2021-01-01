Kushberry 3.5G Indica Flower
by High GardenWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
TASTE + SCENT Floral & Aromatic Citrus Earthy & Woody SENSATION Giggly Cerebral Euphoria Delightfully Relaxed WHEN TO USE Nighttime
About this brand
High Garden
About this strain
Kushberry
Kushberry is the perfect blend of two West Coast flavors, Blueberry from Oregon and the OG Kush from LA. The exotic flavor doesn’t rival its strength; it is one of DNA Genetics strongest strains. Kushberry is known for relieving pain, sleeplessness, and appetite loss.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.