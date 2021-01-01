 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. LA Confidential 3.5G Indica Flower
Indica

LA Confidential 3.5G Indica Flower

by High Garden

Write a review
High Garden Cannabis Flower LA Confidential 3.5G Indica Flower
High Garden Cannabis Flower LA Confidential 3.5G Indica Flower
High Garden Cannabis Flower LA Confidential 3.5G Indica Flower

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

TASTE + SCENT Spicy & Lightly Sweet Skunky & Pungent SENSATION Relaxed Happiness Sleepy Euphoria WHEN TO USE Nighttime 3.5G Indica Flower

About this brand

High Garden Logo
The best in premium light deprivation bud direct from Northern California's artisan greenhouses. It's babied from seed to flower by some seriously talented growers, and comes in over 100 crafted strains perfect for sunrise smokers, moonlight tokers and everyone in between. High-end light-dep greenhouse cannabis grown in our own backyard that inspires you to go out and explore nature's backyard.

About this strain

LA Confidential

LA Confidential
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

LA Confidential, also known as "Confidential" and "Confidential OG," is a popular indica marijuana strain. Its buds have a frosty, lime green appearance and little purple leaves. The taste of LA Confidential is smooth and piney, with a classic skunky aroma that does not linger for too long. Overall, LA Confidential is a well-rounded strain that delivers a fast-approaching sensation that is both psychedelic and super calming on the mind and body. For newer patients seeking relief, LA Confidential can both lull you to sleep and treat acute pain. 

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review