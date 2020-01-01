 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
by High Garden

LA Ultra

About this strain

LA Ultra by Resin Seeds is a strong indica strain whose genetics are kept secret, but its breeders and name hint at a LA Confidential and MK Ultra cross. An 80/20 indica-dominant hybrid, LA Ultra provides a mesmerizing, trippy high that lends a spark to creativity if you can harness it. This indica is spicy and fruity in fragrance, and its buds grow with chunky, finger-like calyxes that are utterly drenched in resin.

