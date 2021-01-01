 Loading…

  5. Larry OG 3.5G Hybrid Flower
Hybrid

Larry OG 3.5G Hybrid Flower

by High Garden

High Garden Cannabis Flower Larry OG 3.5G Hybrid Flower
High Garden Cannabis Flower Larry OG 3.5G Hybrid Flower

About this product

TASTE & SCENT Piney & Herbal Hints of Lemon SENSATION Euphoric Relaxation Energizing & Uplifting WHEN TO USE Anytime Hybrid

About this brand

High Garden Logo
The best in premium light deprivation bud direct from Northern California's artisan greenhouses. It's babied from seed to flower by some seriously talented growers, and comes in over 100 crafted strains perfect for sunrise smokers, moonlight tokers and everyone in between. High-end light-dep greenhouse cannabis grown in our own backyard that inspires you to go out and explore nature's backyard.

About this strain

Larry OG

Larry OG
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

Larry OG, also called Lemon Larry, is yet another member of the famous ocean-grown family. Originally created in Orange County, this indica is a cross between OG Kush and SFV OG. Larry OG produces a potent yet easy body buzz that will allow you to relax while getting things done. The effects are happy but not overwhelming. Like other members of the OG family, this strain has a very clean and piney aroma. The nugs tend to be dense and feature distinct burnt orange hairs that are longer than average.

