  5. Lava Cake 3.5G Indica Flower

Lava Cake 3.5G Indica Flower

by High Garden

TASTE + SCENT Earthy Highlights Hints of Fruit & Spice SENSATION Euphoria & Creativity Cerebral Sleepiness WHEN TO USE Nighttime 3.5G Indica Flower

Lava Cake

Coming from the famed Cannarado Genetics, Lava Cake is a cross between Thin Mint GSC and Grape Pie. This strain is celebrated for its deliciously sweet flavor profile that puts out exceptionally smooth cakey terpenes, while the high puts consumers in a deep state of relaxation. Buds come in a dense, bulbous structure with rich purple and green hues that are camouflaged by dense trichomes.

 

The best in premium light deprivation bud direct from Northern California's artisan greenhouses. It's babied from seed to flower by some seriously talented growers, and comes in over 100 crafted strains perfect for sunrise smokers, moonlight tokers and everyone in between. High-end light-dep greenhouse cannabis grown in our own backyard that inspires you to go out and explore nature's backyard.