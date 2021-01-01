 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Mango Kush 3.5G Indica Flower
Hybrid

Mango Kush 3.5G Indica Flower

by High Garden

Write a review
High Garden Cannabis Flower Mango Kush 3.5G Indica Flower
High Garden Cannabis Flower Mango Kush 3.5G Indica Flower

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

TASTE + SCENT Sweet & Tropical Hint of Mango SENSATION Euphoric Rush Body Relaxation WHEN TO USE Nighttime 3.5G Indica Flower

About this brand

High Garden Logo
The best in premium light deprivation bud direct from Northern California's artisan greenhouses. It's babied from seed to flower by some seriously talented growers, and comes in over 100 crafted strains perfect for sunrise smokers, moonlight tokers and everyone in between. High-end light-dep greenhouse cannabis grown in our own backyard that inspires you to go out and explore nature's backyard.

About this strain

Mango Kush

Mango Kush
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

The Mango Kush marijuana strain tastes similar to the actual mango fruit, with a distinct kush flavor and hints of pine on the exhale. Its buds are covered with orange pistils and are described as very dense. The plant has an average growth height of 4-5 feet. Flowering is 9-11 weeks and is a favorite with both indoor and outdoor growers. The buds have thick shiny trichomes which are evident when the bud is broken apart. The smell and taste are the same and described as mango and banana. 

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review