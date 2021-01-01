 Loading…

Indica

Master Kush 3.5G Indica Flower

by High Garden

High Garden Cannabis Flower Master Kush 3.5G Indica Flower
High Garden Cannabis Flower Master Kush 3.5G Indica Flower
High Garden Cannabis Flower Master Kush 3.5G Indica Flower

About this product

TASTE + SCENT Refreshing Citrus Woody & Sweet SENSATION Euphoric Relaxation Body Sedation WHEN TO USE Nighttime 3.5G Indica Flower

About this brand

High Garden Logo
The best in premium light deprivation bud direct from Northern California's artisan greenhouses. It's babied from seed to flower by some seriously talented growers, and comes in over 100 crafted strains perfect for sunrise smokers, moonlight tokers and everyone in between. High-end light-dep greenhouse cannabis grown in our own backyard that inspires you to go out and explore nature's backyard.

About this strain

Master Kush

Master Kush
Terpenes
  Caryophyllene
  Limonene
  Myrcene

Master Kush, also known as "High Rise," "Grandmaster Kush," and "Purple SoCal Master Kush" is a popular indica marijuana strain crossed from two landrace strains from different parts of the Hindu Kush region by the Dutch White Label Seed Company in Amsterdam. The plant produces a subtle earthy, citrus smell with a hint of incense, which is often described as a vintage flavor. The taste of Master Kush is reminiscent of the famous hard-rubbed charas hash. This strain holds a superb balance of full-body relaxation without mind-numbing effects. Instead, Master Kush offers a sharpened sensory awareness that can bring out the best of any activity.

