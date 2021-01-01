 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Search Leafly

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Northern Lights (1 Gram Indica Pre-Roll)
Indica

Northern Lights (1 Gram Indica Pre-Roll)

by High Garden

Write a review
High Garden Cannabis Pre-rolls Northern Lights (1 Gram Indica Pre-Roll)

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

TASTE & SCENT Floral & Earthy, Pungently Sweet & Spicy SENSATION Relaxing Euphoria Happy Sedation WHEN TO USE Nighttime INDICA

About this brand

High Garden Logo
The best in premium light deprivation bud direct from Northern California's artisan greenhouses. It's babied from seed to flower by some seriously talented growers, and comes in over 100 crafted strains perfect for sunrise smokers, moonlight tokers and everyone in between. High-end light-dep greenhouse cannabis grown in our own backyard that inspires you to go out and explore nature's backyard.

About this strain

Northern Lights

Northern Lights
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Northern Lights is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Afghani with Thai. Northern Lights produces euphoric effects that settle in firmly throughout the body, relaxing muscles and easing the mind. Consumers say this strain has a pungently sweet and spicy flavor profile that is smooth on the exhale. Medical marijuana patients choose Northern Lights to help relieve symptoms associated with depression, stresspain and insomnia. Growers say this strain features purple and crystal-coated buds and grows best indoors with a flowering time of 45-50 days.

Northern Lights stands among the most famous strains of all time, a pure indica cherished for its resinous buds, fast flowering, and resilience during growth. This strain has given rise to famous hybrids like Shiva Skunk and Super Silver Haze. Rumor has it that Northern Lights first sprouted near Seattle, Washington, but was propagated out of Holland after 1985 at what is now Sensi Seeds.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review