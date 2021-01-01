 Loading…

Hybrid

OG Kush 3.5G Hybrid Flower

by High Garden

About this product

TASTE + SCENT Herbal Highlights Hints of Pine & Citrus SENSATION Euphoric Relaxation Cerebral Invigoration WHEN TO USE Anytime 3.5G Hybrid Flower

About this brand

The best in premium light deprivation bud direct from Northern California's artisan greenhouses. It's babied from seed to flower by some seriously talented growers, and comes in over 100 crafted strains perfect for sunrise smokers, moonlight tokers and everyone in between. High-end light-dep greenhouse cannabis grown in our own backyard that inspires you to go out and explore nature's backyard.

About this strain

OG Kush

OG Kush
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

OG Kush, also known as "Premium OG Kush," was first cultivated in Florida in the early ‘90s when a strain from Northern California was supposedly crossed with Chemdawg, Lemon Thai and a Hindu Kush plant from Amsterdam. The result was a hybrid with a unique terpene profile that boasts a complex aroma with notes of fuel, skunk, and spice. OG Kush should smell like lemon-pine-fuel with a high-THC, mixed head and body effect. It's often enjoyed in the back half of the day to ease stress.

The genetic backbone of West Coast cannabis varieties, OG Kush arrived in Los Angeles in 1996 when Matt “Bubba” Berger brought it (along with “The Bubba,” which was later used to create the famed Bubba Kush) from Florida to legendary cultivator Josh D. Since then, OG Kush has become a worldwide staple used to create numerous famous strains like GSC and Headband. There are many different phenotypes of OG Kush, including Tahoe OG, SFV OG, and Ghost OG.

