Ogre 3.5G Indica Flower
About this product
TASTE + SCENT Sweet & Nutty Hints of Cocoa & Coffee SENSATION Euphoric Happiness Uplifting WHEN TO USE Nighttime 3.5G Indica Flower
About this brand
High Garden
About this strain
Ogre
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
Ogre is a Skunk-leaning phenotype of the multiple award-winning indica Sensi Star. While most phenotypes of Sensi Star are fairly compact indica plants, Ogre is named for its much larger size and huge yields. Giant, frosty colas produce very high levels of THC and a pungent lemon-skunk aroma.
