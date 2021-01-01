 Loading…

Hybrid

Ogre 3.5G Indica Flower

by High Garden

High Garden Cannabis Flower Ogre 3.5G Indica Flower
High Garden Cannabis Flower Ogre 3.5G Indica Flower

About this product

TASTE + SCENT Sweet & Nutty Hints of Cocoa & Coffee SENSATION Euphoric Happiness Uplifting WHEN TO USE Nighttime 3.5G Indica Flower

About this brand

High Garden Logo
The best in premium light deprivation bud direct from Northern California's artisan greenhouses. It's babied from seed to flower by some seriously talented growers, and comes in over 100 crafted strains perfect for sunrise smokers, moonlight tokers and everyone in between. High-end light-dep greenhouse cannabis grown in our own backyard that inspires you to go out and explore nature's backyard.

About this strain

Ogre

Ogre
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Ogre is a Skunk-leaning phenotype of the multiple award-winning indica Sensi Star. While most phenotypes of Sensi Star are fairly compact indica plants, Ogre is named for its much larger size and huge yields. Giant, frosty colas produce very high levels of THC and a pungent lemon-skunk aroma.

