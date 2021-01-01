 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Papaya 3.5G Indica Flower
Indica

Papaya 3.5G Indica Flower

by High Garden

Write a review
High Garden Cannabis Flower Papaya 3.5G Indica Flower
High Garden Cannabis Flower Papaya 3.5G Indica Flower

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

TASTE + SCENT Hints of Citrus & Spice Earthy & Fruity SENSATION Euphoric Relaxation Creative Happiness WHEN TO USE Nighttime 3.5G Indica Flower

About this brand

High Garden Logo
The best in premium light deprivation bud direct from Northern California's artisan greenhouses. It's babied from seed to flower by some seriously talented growers, and comes in over 100 crafted strains perfect for sunrise smokers, moonlight tokers and everyone in between. High-end light-dep greenhouse cannabis grown in our own backyard that inspires you to go out and explore nature's backyard.

About this strain

Papaya

Papaya
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Papaya is an indica-dominant hybrid cannabis strain that is known for producing a mental calmness, though many consumers also find that this strain makes them energetic and productive. Nirvana Seeds bred this to be their take on a Mango strain and crossed Citral #13 with Ice #2 to make their own fruit. They met their own challenge and Papaya smells uncannily like its namesake. The taste is similar to its tropical fruit counterpart, but a spicy, peppery side also becomes apparent. The plants stay fairly short and thin, producing lots of fluffy buds with papaya-orange hairs in 8 or 9 weeks.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review