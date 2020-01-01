 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Phantom OG (1 Gram Indica Pre-Roll)
Indica

Phantom OG (1 Gram Indica Pre-Roll)

by High Garden

Write a review
High Garden Cannabis Pre-rolls Phantom OG (1 Gram Indica Pre-Roll)

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

TASTE & SCENT Pine & Citrus, Earthy Pine & Skunky Tangy Lemon SENSATION Creative Stimulation Relaxed Body Sedation WHEN TO USE Nighttime INDICA One Gram Pre-Roll (1 Gram)

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Phantom OG

Phantom OG
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Humulene

Phantom OG is an indica-dominant strain that begins with heightened energy and ends with a crash of full-body relaxation. Beyond its OG Kush genes, Phantom OG’s lineage is largely unknown, although many claim it’s related to the “Planetary Kush” series which includes Earth OG, Jupiter OG, Mars OG, and others. Its aroma is a rich combination of pine and lemon accented by a subtle menthol flavor. The initial euphoric jolt launches you into a happy, dreamy state of mind with fits of giggles and fixated concentration. Over time, you may notice some mental jamming, absent-mindedness, and impending sleepiness. Phantom OG is a great choice for patients treating insomnia, and others have reported its success in pain, appetite loss, and arthritis.

About this brand

High Garden Logo
The best in premium light deprivation bud direct from Northern California's artisan greenhouses. It's babied from seed to flower by some seriously talented growers, and comes in over 100 crafted strains perfect for sunrise smokers, moonlight tokers and everyone in between. High-end light-dep greenhouse cannabis grown in our own backyard that inspires you to go out and explore nature's backyard.